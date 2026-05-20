Trump Confirms Iran Talks In 'Final Stages'; Saudi Media Says Next Round After Hajj Season

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that US is in the final stages of talks with Iran, according to media reports. Reports also add that the next meeting would be held after the Hajj Season.

According to a report by Al Arabiya, efforts are underway to finalise the draft agreement between the two countries. In addition, it said Pakistan's army chief may visit Iran on Thursday to announce that the final draft agreement has been completed.

The report also added that the next round of negotiations will be held in Islamabad after the Hajj season which is expected to end on May 30.

The confirmation by the US President comes after a spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry claimed that Iran-US truce talks are still underway via Pakistani mediators.

This alsp comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said the country is mounting a unique historical resistance against the US and Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

The remarks came during a message commemorating the second anniversary of the death of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in 2024.

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Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran was standing firm against what he described as “two global terrorist armies” represented by Israel and the US, Fars reported.

In a separate written statement, the Iranian leader according to Fars News Agency said the ongoing war had made the responsibilities of government officials heavier than before, while expressing gratitude for the unity of the nation.

The warning followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington could launch fresh strikes on Iran if a long-term settlement is not reached within days.

Tensions between the two sides have continued to rise as they exchange proposals aimed at ending the conflict that erupted on February 28, when the US and Israel jointly launched attacks on Iran. A ceasefire has remained in effect since April 8.

“The American-Zionist enemy must understand that despite attacks carried out using the combined strength of the world's two most expensive armies, we have yet to unleash the full power of the Islamic Revolution,” the Guards added.

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