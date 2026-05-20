WATCH | Cocktail 2's Song 'Mashooqa': Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Sizzling Chemistry Wins Hearts, Rashmika Teases Track 'Tujhko'

The makers of Cocktail 2 have officially unveiled the film's first song, Mashooqa, and the vibrant romantic track is already creating a buzz online for the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Released by Maddock Films, the upbeat number captures a carefree summer vibe with glamorous visuals shot against scenic locations in Italy. The song focuses on youthful romance, stylish fashion and energetic dance moments, with Kriti Sanon appearing in multiple glamorous looks while Shahid Kapoor brings his signature playful charm to the screen.

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Mashooqa has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya, Mahmood and Ruaa Kayy, while Mahmood also handled the Italian portions as co-composer and lyricist.

The makers also confirmed at the end of the music video that the official trailer of Cocktail 2 will be released on May 29, 2026.

Watch The Mashooqa Song Here:

As quoted in a report by Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor said, “Mashooqa has a vibe that pulls you in instantly. Kriti and I genuinely had such a blast shooting this one because it doesn't take itself too seriously.”

Kriti Sanon added, “Shahid and I were just being our goofy selves and having a blast. I feel audiences are really going to enjoy this one because it has a very fresh sound and energy.”

Meanwhile, the report also stated that fans have started speculating about Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming song Tujhko after many claimed to notice a brief glimpse of the track in one of her recent social media posts.

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Although there has been no official confirmation yet, several fans believe the actress may have subtly teased the romantic song ahead of its release.

The online discussion intensified after Rashmika jokingly called the voting at a recent Cocktail 2 event “rigged” and asked fans to wait until Tujhko releases before forming opinions.

Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 19, 2026.

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