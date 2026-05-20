Mouni Roy Net Worth Amid Divorce With Suraj Nambiar: Inside Actress' Luxurious Lifestyle

As actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar announced their divorce after four years of marriage, the spotlight has turned to the Naagin star's wealthy status. With a successful career spanning television, films, and endorsements, Mouni Roy's net worth has become a topic of widespread interest amid the ongoing divorce buzz.

Mouni Roy's Net Worth

According to multiple reports, Mouni Roy's current net worth is estimated to be around Rs 40-41 crore. The actress has built her wealth through films, television serials, brand endorsements, stage shows, and digital collaborations. As per reports, she charges between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore for films and special appearances, making her one of the higher-paid actresses in the entertainment industry.

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Luxurious Properties

Mouni Roy reportedly owns two premium apartments in Mumbai, reflecting her high standard of living. Located in one of India's most expensive real estate markets, these properties are valued significantly and contribute considerably to her overall assets.

Car Collection

The actress has an impressive collection of luxury vehicles. Her collection reportedly includes a Mercedes GLS 350D (valued around Rs 1 crore) and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class (around Rs 67 lakh). Her social media posts frequently give fans a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle and stylish fashion choices. She is often spotted travelling in her high-end cars, further enhancing her glamorous public image.

Professional Journey

Mouni Roy became a household name with her iconic role in the show Naagin. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Gold and significantly expanded her fan base by establishing a strong presence in the Hindi film industry with her notable role in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Apart from acting, she earns substantially through brand collaborations and stage performances. Social media influence has also strengthened her screen presence.

With an impressive net worth reportedly ranging between Rs 40 and Rs 41 crore, a set of luxurious homes in Mumbai, a collection of high-end cars, and a huge project fee, Mouni Roy continues to craft her public image with a glamorous lifestyle.

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Her success reflects not only her fame but also her hard work, career planning, and financial decisions.

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