Google Revamps Search With Conversational AI, 24/7 Agents And Universal Cart

Google is revamping its Search platform with new conversational capabilities, AI-powered agents, shopping tools and multimodal search features, as announced during the company's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026.

The updated Search experience aims to go beyond traditional keyword-based queries by understanding context, intent and conversational nuances more effectively. Google said the enhancements build on its existing AI Summary and AI Mode features.

One of the key additions is AI agent functionality integrated within Google Search. These AI agents can continuously monitor the web for updates on specific topics and send alerts or relevant information to users automatically.

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Google is also expanding multimodal search capabilities, allowing users to upload files, images and other media directly into the search box to refine queries and improve search accuracy.

For shopping, Google introduced a “Universal Cart” feature that can track product prices across the internet, surface deals automatically and help users check product compatibility before making purchases.

The company's latest push reflects intensifying competition in artificial intelligence, as users increasingly turn to AI chatbots and conversational assistants instead of traditional web search for information discovery.

At the Google I/O 2026 event, the company also unveiled new AI models, software tools and custom AI chips aimed at both consumers and enterprises.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai introduced Gemini 3.5 Flash, a new AI assistant called Gemini Spark, Docs Live voice tools and the TPU 8t and 8i chips during the Google I/O 2026 event.

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The company also launched a Google AI Ultra subscription plan priced at $100 a month, while reducing the price of its top-tier Ultra plan from $250 to $200 a month.

The announcements underlined Google's effort to integrate AI tools across its products and services, while competing with rivals including OpenAI in generative AI, software automation and AI infrastructure.

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