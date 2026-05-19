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Google to Create AI Cloud Business With Blackstone, WSJ Says

Google will supply chips known as tensor processing units, or TPUs, which have emerged as a competitor to the dominant processors offered by Nvidia.

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Google to Create AI Cloud Business With Blackstone, WSJ Says
The move adds to a boom in spending on computing infrastructure, which underpins AI models and services.
(Photo: Bloomberg News)
  • Google and Blackstone plan an AI cloud business to rival CoreWeave Inc
  • Blackstone will invest $5 billion and hold majority ownership in the venture
  • The goal is to reach 500 megawatts of computing capacity by 2027
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Alphabet Inc.'s Google is set to create an artificial intelligence cloud business with Blackstone Inc., aiming to compete with companies like CoreWeave Inc., according to the Wall Street Journal.

The project with rely on $5 billion in equity capital from Blackstone, which will become the majority owner, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. By 2027, the goal is to have 500 megawatts' worth of computing capacity, the Journal said.

ALSO READ: AI Philosophers To Vibecoders: Meet The Tech World's New Cult Jobs Paying Up To Rs 4.75 Crore

The move adds to a boom in spending on computing infrastructure, which underpins AI models and services. Google will supply chips known as tensor processing units, or TPUs, which have emerged as a competitor to the dominant processors offered by Nvidia Corp.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Earnings: Wall Street Bets On AI Chipmaker Posting $73-Billion Revenue — Should You Buy?

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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