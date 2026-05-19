Google to Create AI Cloud Business With Blackstone, WSJ Says

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is set to create an artificial intelligence cloud business with Blackstone Inc., aiming to compete with companies like CoreWeave Inc., according to the Wall Street Journal.

The project with rely on $5 billion in equity capital from Blackstone, which will become the majority owner, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. By 2027, the goal is to have 500 megawatts' worth of computing capacity, the Journal said.

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The move adds to a boom in spending on computing infrastructure, which underpins AI models and services. Google will supply chips known as tensor processing units, or TPUs, which have emerged as a competitor to the dominant processors offered by Nvidia Corp.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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