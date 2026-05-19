Bengaluru Rains Trigger Waterlogging, Videos Flood Social Media; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Bengaluru woke up to another wet and turbulent morning on Tuesday, as pre-monsoon thunderstorms continued to batter the city for the third consecutive day.

Several residents also took to X to post videos and images of waterlogged roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that gusty winds of 40-50 kmph may continue over South Interior Karnataka on Tuesday, with Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts squarely in the forecast zone.

IMD has placed Bengaluru and major parts of Karnataka under a yellow alert for the next three days, with an orange alert issued for some areas of South Karnataka over the past 24 hours.

According to IMD's Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, the city can expect a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers through the day. Residents may experience sudden evening showers, lightning activity, and temporary strong winds.

Temperatures are forecast to range between a minimum of 22°C and a maximum of 34°C for both Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, according to the IMD bulletin.

ALSO READ: Medicine Crisis On May 20? Why 12 Lakh Chemists Across India Are Going On Strike

The rapid weather changes are affecting flights, and city commutes, with travelers advised to check all updates before leaving their homes. Brief technical delays remain possible during peak thunderstorm hours, and residents are urged to keep a sharp eye on the IMD nowcast for real-time weather changes.

The downpours are part of a broader pre-monsoon weather system sweeping through southern India. IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms and strong winds across parts of Karnataka over the coming days, while Kerala remains under alerts for heavy rain and storm activity, particularly in hilly districts.

ALSO READ: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert: Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi Among Regions To Face Extreme Weather

Humidity levels in Bengaluru are expected to range between 45% and 70% through the day. While the showers have brought some respite from the heat, traffic congestion and drainage overflows remain a major concern for commuters in the tech capital.

IMD officials advise residents to stay indoors during active thunderstorm spells and to avoid sheltering under trees or near electrical installations.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

"Bad weather over #Bengaluru has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support," said IndiGo in a post on X.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.