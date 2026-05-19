Gold Price On May 19: MCX Rate Gains Amid Hopes Of Easing US-Iran Tensions

Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rate rose marginally on MCX today, May 19 amid hopes of easing tensions between US and Iran

At around 9 am on Tuesday, the MCX gold June futures contract rose 0.1% to Rs 1,59,067 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures fell 0.42% to Rs 2,75,500 per kg.

On Monday, both MCX gold and silver closed flat at Rs 1,58,884 (10 grams) and Rs 2,76,600 (per kg) respectively.

Globally, gold continued to gain as the prospect of a US-Iran ceasefire deal eased some inflationary concerns that have weighed on bullion. The precious metal rose as much as 0.4% to trade around $4,585 an ounce, after ending the previous session up 0.6%.

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