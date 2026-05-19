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Vodafone Idea: 'Everything Must Go Right' for Revival, Says Motilal Oswal After Q4 — Check Revised Target Price

If Vodafone Idea were to emerge as a competitive third player, the brokerage would expect peers with superior free-cash-flow, network, and product offerings to raise competitive intensity.

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Vodafone Idea: 'Everything Must Go Right' for Revival, Says Motilal Oswal After Q4 — Check Revised Target Price
Vodafone Idea's ambitions of double-digit revenue growth and increasing cash Ebitda 3x over FY26-29 remain a tall ask, adds Motilal Oswal.
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Vodafone Idea Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

The brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Neutral rating on Vodafoe Idea Ltd. and has revised target price of Rs 10 vs Rs 9.5 earlier, based on DCF-implied ~14.5x FY28E EV/Ebitda, implying ~24x+ FY28 pre-IND AS Ebitda, which is at a significant premium to Vodafone Idea's larger peers (~10.5x implied FY28 pre-IND AS Ebitda for Bharti's India operations at current market price).

Management's ambitions of double-digit revenue growth and increasing cash Ebitda 3x over FY26-29 remain a tall ask and would require several things such as-

  1. closure of the debt raise,
  2. sustained tariff hikes or a change in tariff construct,
  3. stabilisation in subscriber trends,
  4. more rational competition in subscriber acquisition, and
  5. continuation of a benign regulatory regime, including likely relief on spectrum repayments.

The brokerage noted that not all of these variables are in management's control. Moreover, if Vodafone Idea were to emerge as a competitive third player, it would expect peers with superior free-cash-flow, network, and product offerings to raise competitive intensity.

Its FY27 estimates remain largely unchanged, while the brokerage has raised FY28E revenue/pre-IND AS Ebitda by 3-6%, driven by ~2.5% higher average revenue per user (subscriber mix improvements) and stabilisation of the overall subs base. 

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Vodafone Idea Q4 Results Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Zydus Wellness Target Price Raised By Motilal Oswal After Q4 Results — Check Potential Upside, Key Triggers

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