AI Philosophers To Vibecoders: Meet The Tech World's New Cult Jobs Paying Up To Rs 4.75 Crore

The burgeoning AI industry has been a significant disruptor not just for the IT space but for commerce as a whole. These disruptions and innovations also bring with them new job roles whose existence is primarily defined by AI, with many emerging due to the complex and novel requirements that AI companies found themselves needing to fulfil. These jobs are rapidly gaining traction paying up to Rs 4.75 crore.

Here's a look at the most prominent emerging job roles in the AI space, as per Business Insider:

Chief AI Officer

Jokes about AI replacing executives may not be a reality, but companies and governments are hiring executives for the sole purpose of governing and defining AI operations in their organisations. With IT firms like Accenture and PwC hiring for 'Chief Responsible AI Officer' and a 'Chief AI Officer' (CIAO) job roles from 2024 onwards. The US federal government also mandated CIAOs across its departments

Prerequisite Skills For The Job: According to IBM a CIA has "distinct but overlapping responsibilities" with the chief data officer (CDO), chief information officer (CIO), chief technology officer (CTO) and chief information security officer (CISO), implying that their technical expertise and professional background be concurrent with the ones required for these job roles.

It will require technical skills regarding AI and machine learning, data science and analytics, traditional software development and an understanding of AI infrastructure. As well as "C-suite" level business acumen, leadership skills and strategic vision.

Compensation Amount Range: The job may pay between $265,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) to $494,000 (Rs 4.75 crore) as per Glassdoor estimates.

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AI Storyteller

AI tech companies such as Anthropic and Google are looking for 'AI Evangelists' who form a direct communication pipeline between the firms and consumers, communicating the functions and benefits of AI and AI tools to the latter. The goals seemed to be geared around increasing long-term AI adoption and understanding among the public over short-term margins.

Companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Adobe are looking to hire for this job role, while Microsoft unveiled its print magazine Signal, which undertakes the same.

Prerequisite Skills For The Job: Firms are looking for professionals with over a decade in the communication field along with extensive connections with reporters. Government job experience is also considered an added bonus. Companies like Anthropic also have the criteria of a minimum of seven years of experience working in startups (as a founder or builder) and in roles that involve working closely with developers.

Compensation Amount Range: Salaries range from $200,000 (Rs 1.92 crore) to $240,000 (Rs 2.31 crore) as per Anthropic and OpenAI.

AI Philosopher

AI companies such as Anthropic and Google Deepmind have been hiring 'AI Philosophers' to align their products closely with a set of ethics, formulated and defined by these philosophers. The aim seems to be to have these AI systems map their ethics in line with human values. The job role does not seem to have widespread hiring sprees, compared to others but it opens up a new job role for philosophy experts.

Prerequisite Skills For The Job: A background in AI Ethics and Safety as well as a doctorate in Philosophy.

Compensation Amount Range: Salaries range from $210,000 (Rs 2.02 crore) to more than $230,000 (Rs 2.21 crore) according to Google Deepmind.

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Forward Deployed Engineer

'Forward Deployed Engineer' is a job role that existed before the AI boom but has received a lot more demand since it came to pass. The job role demands a 'hybrid specialist' familiar with a wide range of technical fields with expertise in select ones. They are meant to play the role of consultant with engineering expertise, engaging in troubleshooting for customers. OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Amazon Web Services, and Palantir are on the lookout regarding the role.

Prerequisite Skills For The Job: Skills include a bachelor's degree in computer science or related areas, background in multiple coding languages, and familiarity with the select company's AI tools and models.

Compensation Amount Range: Salaries range from $115,000 (Rs 1.10 crore) to $200,000 (Rs 1.92 crore).

AI Vibe Coder

Vibecoding involves developing software by describing its design to an AI to code and build rather than manually doing so. Companies such as YouTube are hiring 'AI solutions architects' who formulate solutions via vibe-coding and minimal regular coding.

Swedish firms like Lovable who help users automate software development via AI are also hiring for the job role.

Prerequisite Skills For The Job: Qualifications involve up to six years in product development and/or program management, along with rudimentary knowledge of coding languages and adeptness at Python, SQL and API integrations.

Compensation Amount Range: Salaries range from $108,000 (Rs 1.04 crore) to $149,000 (Rs 1.43 crore).

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