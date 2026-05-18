IPL 2026: Impact Sub Mukesh Choudhary Dismisses Travis Head With Stunning Caught-And-Bowled

Chennai Super Kings Impact Substitute Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head with a stunning caught and bowled during the match between the two sides being played at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Choundary bowled a short-pitched delivery at Head and the Australian batter in response edged the ball high in the air only to get caught by Choudhary. Head departed after scoring 6 off just 6 balls. SRH were slow off the block chasing the target of 181 against the five-time champions.

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However a half-century (53 in 39 balls) by Ishan Kishan and a cameo of 47 off 26 balls by Heinrich Klaasen brought the team back into the contest. SRH are 143/3 after 16 overs.

Earlier, CSK scored 180/7 as Dewald Brevis played a crucial knock of 44 runs. Brevis smashed four sixes and two boundaries during his 27-ball innings, anchoring the CSK batting effort. He received valuable support from Sanju Samson, who scored 27, while Kartik Sharma contributed with a quickfire 32 and Shivam Dube added 26 runs.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, captain Pat Cummins led the bowling attack brilliantly, returning figures of 3/28 in his four overs. Sakib Hussain also impressed with two wickets for 34 runs to keep CSK in check during the latter half of the innings.

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