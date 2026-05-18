Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

IPL 2026: Impact Sub Mukesh Choudhary Dismisses Travis Head With Stunning Caught-And-Bowled

Earlier, CSK scored 180/7 as Dewald Brevis played a crucial knock of 44 runs, while Kartik Sharma contributed with a quickfire 32 and Shivam Dube added 26 runs.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
IPL 2026: Impact Sub Mukesh Choudhary Dismisses Travis Head With Stunning Caught-And-Bowled
CSK Impact sub Mukesh Choudhary dismissed SRH's Travis Head for just six runs in the IPL 2026 match on May 18.
Photo Source: IPL

Chennai Super Kings Impact Substitute Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head with a stunning caught and bowled during the match between the two sides being played at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. 

Choundary bowled a short-pitched delivery at Head and the Australian batter in response edged the ball high in the air only to get caught by Choudhary. Head departed after scoring 6 off just 6 balls. SRH were slow off the block chasing the target of 181 against the five-time champions. 

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Karthik Sharma, Dewald Brevis Power CSK To 180/7 Vs SRH In Chepauk

However a half-century (53 in 39 balls) by Ishan Kishan and a cameo of 47 off 26 balls by Heinrich Klaasen  brought the team back into the contest. SRH are 143/3 after 16 overs. 

Earlier, CSK scored 180/7 as Dewald Brevis played a crucial knock of 44 runs. Brevis smashed four sixes and two boundaries during his 27-ball innings, anchoring the CSK batting effort. He received valuable support from Sanju Samson, who scored 27, while Kartik Sharma contributed with a quickfire 32 and Shivam Dube added 26 runs.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, captain Pat Cummins led the bowling attack brilliantly, returning figures of 3/28 in his four overs. Sakib Hussain also impressed with two wickets for 34 runs to keep CSK in check during the latter half of the innings.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026 Playoff Tickets To Go On Sale From May 20 — Check How And Where To Book

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Elon Musk Loses OpenAI Lawsuit As US Court Rules In Favour Of Sam Altman's Startup

Elon Musk Loses OpenAI Lawsuit As US Court Rules In Favour Of Sam Altman's Startup

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source