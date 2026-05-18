'No Alimony, No Third Party Involved': Suraj Nambiar Slams Rumours Around Mouni Roy Split, Requests Privacy

Days after confirming his separation from actor Mouni Roy, businessman Suraj Nambiar has finally spoken out against the rumours surrounding their divorce. In a strongly worded statement shared on Instagram, Suraj dismissed reports about alimony disputes, cheating allegations and the involvement of a third person, calling the speculation “malicious” and “baseless.”

Couple Announced Separation

Mouni and Suraj, who got married in January 2022, recently announced that they had decided to part ways after four years of marriage. The couple had earlier released a joint statement saying they had “mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding” after “thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities.”

Suraj Nambiar Reacts To Alimony Rumours

After several reports and online discussions linked their separation to infidelity and financial disputes, Suraj directly addressed the rumours through his social media statement.

He wrote, “Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”

Suraj Calls Separation Mutual

Suraj further clarified that the separation was a mutual and respectful decision made by both him and Mouni.

“Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth,” he stated.

‘Everything Else Is Fiction'

In his note, Suraj also criticised media reports and online speculation for dragging innocent people into the controversy. He said many of the stories being circulated were “fiction” and accused some reports of trying to “vilify” both him and Mouni.

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“I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool, especially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this,” he wrote.

Businessman Suraj Nambiar has finally spoken out against the rumours surrounding their divorce.

Photo Credit: Suraj Nambiar/Instagram Story

Suraj added that both he and Mouni had handled the situation with dignity and expected the same from those reporting on their personal lives.

He also criticised media houses for publishing unverified claims, saying, “These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair.”

With Suraj finally addressing the rumours directly, the former couple hopes to move forward privately and peacefully away from public speculation.

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