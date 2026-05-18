Panchayat Season 5 Confirmed: Jitendra Kumar's Phulera Drama Returns With New Plot Twists, Here's What To Expect

The world of Phulera is set to return once again as the makers of Panchayat have officially confirmed Season 5 of the much-loved comedy-drama.

The series became one of India's most popular web shows for its simple storytelling, relatable characters and emotional moments mixed with humour.

What Happened In Panchayat Season 4?

Season 4 brought major changes to life in Phulera. Abhishek finally cleared his CAT exam, giving him hope that he could move on from his job as the village secretary and focus on a better future. His relationship with Rinki also moved ahead as the two finally expressed their feelings for each other after seasons of subtle romance.

At the same time, the village elections completely changed the political atmosphere in Phulera. Manju Devi lost the election to Kranti Devi, leading to new tensions and rivalries inside the village. Another major mystery from the season was the attack on Pradhan Ji, which remained unresolved by the finale.

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What To Expect From Panchayat Season 5?

The upcoming season is expected to explore the aftermath of the elections and how the new leadership impacts the village. According to the official synopsis, Abhishek will struggle under “new, vengeful leadership” while trying to focus on his MBA plans and future outside Phulera.

Writer Chandan Kumar earlier told IANS that the new season will answer questions surrounding the attack on Pradhan Ji and the future of Abhishek and Rinki's relationship. However, he also hinted that the story will include more twists and emotional surprises.

Neena Gupta also reacted to fan theories about Manju Devi's possible comeback, jokingly saying, “The script has leaked. Get ready for the next season - the script has already leaked!”

Cast Of Panchayat Season 5

The new season is expected to bring back Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Raghubir Yadav as Pradhan Ji, Sanvikaa as Rinki, Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey and Chandan Roy as Vikas.

Crew Behind The Series

Panchayat is created by The Viral Fever. The series has been written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who has been associated with the show since its early seasons.

When And Where To Watch?

Panchayat Season 5 will stream on Amazon Prime Video in 2026. The makers have not announced the official release date yet. Till then, fans can revisit Season 4 and the earlier seasons on Prime Video.

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