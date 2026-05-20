IPL 2026: Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey Star As KKR Restrict MI To 147/8; Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya Struggle With Bat

Kolkata Knight Riders produced a disciplined all-round bowling effort to restrict Mumbai Indians to 147/8 in Match 65 of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20. KKR's decision to bowl first paid immediate dividends as Cameron Green removed both Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dhir in the third over, before rookie pacer Saurabh Dubey dismissed Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to leave MI reeling at 46/4 at the end of the powerplay.

Rickelton fell for six after top-edging Green to Manish Pandey, while Naman Dhir edged behind for a duck just three balls later. Rohit briefly counterattacked with two sixes during a 15-run knock before the former MI captain miscued a pull shot to Green in the deep, while Suryakumar Yadav's explosive 15 off six balls was cut short after Dubey rattled his stumps in the final over of the powerplay.

Play was halted after rain arrived at Eden Gardens with Mumbai Indians struggling at 57/4 after eight overs. However, the venue's excellent drainage system and full ground covers ensured play resumed roughly an hour later without any loss of overs

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Following the rain delay, KKR's spinners tightened their grip on the contest as Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy dried up the scoring through the middle overs. Both Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma struggled to break free against KKR's disciplined bowling plans.

Tilak Varma managed just 20 off 32 deliveries before becoming Kartik Tyagi's first wicket of the night. Attempting a pull shot against a short delivery, Tilak was hurried by Tyagi's extra pace and picked out the fielder at deep backward square leg.

Hardik Pandya, who returned to the playing XI after missing Mumbai's previous three matches through injury, battled through a scratchy stay for 26 off 27 balls before Sunil Narine cleaned him up in the 16th over. The MI skipper was looking to accelerate but was beaten by the low bounce as he looked to cut but missed, with the ball crashing into his stumps.

Kartik Tyagi then played a key role in closing out the innings, conceding just nine runs in the 18th over before returning to bowl the final over. Corbin Bosch briefly shifted momentum with two sixes and a four off the first three deliveries, but Tyagi responded strongly by giving away only three runs off the final three balls and dismissing Deepak Chahar on the last delivery of the innings.

Bosch remained unbeaten on a counterattacking 32* off 18 balls as MI recovered from 105/7 to post 147/8.

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