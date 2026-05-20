IPL 2026: KKR's Cameroon Green Rocks MI With Quick Wickets; Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav Fall Cheaply | Watch

With Kolkata Knight Riders needing a victory to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive, the hosts made a dream start against Mumbai Indians before rain interrupted play in Match 65 at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20. KKR's pace attack ripped through Mumbai's top order to leave the five-time champions reeling at 57/4 after eight overs.

Cameron Green triggered the collapse with two wickets in the third over. Ryan Rickelton, who had started cautiously, managed just six before getting a thick top edge when looking to swipe across the line against a length delivery from Green, with Manish Pandey completing a safe diving catch inside the circle.

Just three balls later, Green struck again as Naman Dhir edged behind while attempting an expansive drive, falling for a three-ball duck.

Saurabh Dubey then joined the party with two major wickets of his own. Rohit Sharma briefly threatened to counterattack with two sixes during a 15-run knock, but the former MI captain miscued Dubey straight to Green in the fourth over. Green judged the swirling chance well, after running back from midwicket, keeping his eyes on the ball and taking a safe catch despite Rovman Powell also coming charging in to take the catch.

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Here's a look at the excellent catches by Pandey and Green at the Eden Gardens.

Suryakumar Yadav looked in ominous touch after smashing 15 off just six balls, including two fours and a six, before Dubey cleaned him up in the final over of the powerplay. Suryakumar slashed hard at a back-of-a-length delivery only to chop the ball back onto his stumps.

The collapse placed immediate pressure on returning skipper Hardik Pandya, who came straight back into the XI after missing Mumbai's previous three matches through injury. Hardik and Tilak Varma were unbeaten on 7 each when heavy rain forced the players off the field, with the covers coming on across the ground at Eden Gardens.

Despite already being eliminated from playoff contention, Mumbai still hold a decisive role in the playoff race. A victory for Hardik Pandya's side would officially end KKR's mathematical hopes of reaching the final four.

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