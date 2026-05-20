Nvidia Shares Surge In Pre-Market Trade As Upcoming Earnings Keep AI Bulls Hooked — Check Estimates

Nvidia Corp.'s shares jumped 1.8% in pre-market trade ahead of its big first quarter earnings announcement later in the day. The rise indicates a positive sentiment surrounding the financial performance of Jensen Huang's tech titan.

After rising to a high of $224.48, the chipmaker pared some gains to trade 1.40% higher at $223.73 as of 7:47 a.m. EST. The share price has 67.38% in the last 12 months and 18.29% year-to-date.

Out of the 80 analysts tracking the bellwether company on Bloomberg, 95% or 76 recommend buying its stock, while three have a 'hold' call and only 1 suggests selling it.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and Cator Fitzgerald have maintained an overweight rating for Nvidia, while Wedbush, KGI Securities, Evercore ISI, and RBC Capital give it solid 'outperform'.

Other brokerages like Jefferies and Goldman Sachs have a 'buy' call on the shares. The average 12-month consensus price target of $276.36 implies an upside of 22.8%.

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Analysts' Estimates

Analysts' consensus estimates on Bloomberg indicate that the bellwether company may post a $78,914.2 million revenue, soaring 79% year-on-year from $44,062 million.

Net profit is anticipated to rocket 83% to $43,217.9 million from $23,635 million. Earnings per share are expected to rise to $1.77 from $0.96 in the first quarter of FY26.

The data center revenue, a highly watched component of the company's financial performance, is expected to increase by 87.5% to $73,326 million from $39,112 million.

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Sequential Estimates

Revenue up 15.8% At $78,914.2 million Vs $68,127 million (QoQ)

Data Center Revenue up 17.7% At $73,326 million Vs $62,314 million (QoQ)

Net profit up 9.3% At $43,217.9 million Vs $39,552 million (QoQ)

EPS up 9.3% At $1.77 Vs $1.62 (QoQ)

The chipmaker is expected to clock a net income margin of 55.06%, up from 45.15% in the year-ago period while gross margins may expand to 75.06% from 71.30% in Q1FY26.

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