Nvidia Earnings: Margins, EPS And Revenue Forecast — Key Metrics AI Bulls Will Watch Out For

Tech titan and one of the world's largest chipmaker, Nvidia Corp. is scheduled to announce its financial performance for the first quarter of FY27 on Wednesday.

The highly-anticipated quarterly earnings are going to set the tone for how investors and industry experts approach the artificial intelligence frenzy.

The quarterly numbers, while important to confirm expectations and ease some jitters, are not all that the Wall Street eyes for while giving its verdict. The forecast a company delivers for quarters to come, is usually what drives the market sentiment.

Here are the key metrics that investors riding on the AI wave will look out for:

Data Centre Revenue & Forecast

The data centre revenue is not a metric solely key to Nvidia, but rather a proxy for global tech capex. Analysts' consensus estimates on Bloomberg indicate that the Nvidia may clock a 88% year-on-year rise to over $73 billion in its data centre for the first quarter of FY27.

Further, they expect the company's forecast for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 to top this number by reporting 97.4% year-on-year surge to $81 billion.

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Revenue & Profit

The Jensen-Huang-led company is expected to announce a $87 billion forecast for its Q2FY27 revenue, up by 86% from the year-ago period. In the quarter under review, the company is estimated to post a $79 billion revenue.

The Bottom-line forecast is expected to be around $47 billion, up 85% from Q2FY26. Nvidia is expected to post a 83% rise in its net income (profit) for the quarter gone-by to $43 billion.

EPS

Earnings per share, which indicate how much actual profit belongs to the investors who own the company, are expected to rise to $1.77 for the first quarter, while forecast for the same is estimated at $1.96.

Gross Margins

Gross margins, which refer to the percentage of revenue a company keeps after paying the direct costs of making its product, are also a significant tester for a company's health.

Analysts anticipate the chipmaker's gross margins to expand to 75.06% year-on-year in the quarter under review while it is expected to post a margin forecast of 74.86%, up 2.97% year-on-year.

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Even as a chip rout envelopes the Wall Street on Tuesday, analysts appear to be bullish about the Bellwether's ability to retain its throne.

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