After Withdrawing From French Open, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Forced To Miss Wimbledon With Wrist Injury

Men's tennis' world no. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has suffered yet another blow as he has been forced to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon as he has been recovering from a wrist injury. The 23-year-old has already withdrawn his participation from the upcoming French Open tournament.

The Spaniard confirmed the news in a post on X, saying his recovery is progressing but he is still not fit enough to compete.

“My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon,” Alcaraz wrote. “They are two really special tournaments for me and I'll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!” Alcaraz wrote.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion was set to defend his Roland Garros crown but was forced to put those plans on hold after suffering the injury during the opening round of the Barcelona Open last month. He defeated Otto Virtanen in that match before withdrawing from the tournament.

Earlier this year, Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open. He has compiled a 22-3 record this season and also claimed the Doha title. The Spaniard dropped from the world No. 1 ranking after losing to Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final on April 12.

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