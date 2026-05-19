Indian Diplomat Naren Dhar Found Dead At Chattogram Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh

An official of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh was found dead inside the Assistant High Commission premises in Chattogram on Tuesday morning, according to Bangladeshi media reports.

The deceased has been identified as Naren Dhar, 38, who was serving as an Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian mission.

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As reported by bdnews24.com, quoting police officials, Dhar's body was discovered near the bathroom door of a data entry room located on the second floor of the old visa centre building in Chattogram.

India operates four Assistant High Commissions in Bangladesh — in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet — apart from its main High Commission in Dhaka.

According to The Daily Star, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Hasan Md Showkat Ali said embassy officials alerted the police after repeated attempts to contact Dhar from inside his room went unanswered.

“The body was later sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy after an inquest report was prepared,” Ali said.

He added that no visible abnormalities were found during the inquest, though the exact cause of death would only be known after the post-mortem examination.

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Meanwhile, CMP Deputy Commissioner (North Zone) Amirul Islam told The Daily Star that an unnatural death case would be registered in connection with the incident.

He said the body would be handed over to officials of the Assistant High Commission of India after the autopsy.

Sources said the High Commission of India in Bangladesh is in touch with Dhar's family, while authorities await the autopsy report.

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