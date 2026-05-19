Mango Heir Arrested In Probe Of Father's 2024 Hiking Death

The co-owner of Mango was arrested in the investigation into the death of his father, who founded the Spanish clothing retailer and fell from a cliff in 2024 while the two were on a hike.

Jonathan Andic was taken to court outside of Barcelona on Tuesday to testify in the case, a spokesperson for the family told Bloomberg News. The judge later set bail at €1 million ($1.16 million) and confiscated Andic's passport, La Vanguardia reported. Andic paid the fee and was released, Spanish newspaper El Mundo said.

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A spokesperson for Andic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest developments.

Andic is being investigated in connection with the possible homicide of Mango founder Isak Andic, who died in December 2024 in what the family has called an accidental fall. He was hiking alone at the time with Jonathan, now 45 and the main owner of the retail chain along with two sisters.

The family maintains Jonathan Andic is innocent, a spokesperson said earlier, adding that the Andics are cooperating with the investigation.

“There is no legitimate evidence against him, nor will any be found,” the family said.

The Andic family, worth an estimated €2.54 billion according to El Mundo, and Mango have consistently maintained that Isak Andic's death at age 71 was accidental. Local media reported late last year that the judge in the case had designated Jonathan as an investigated suspect in a possible homicide. He hasn't been charged with any crime.

Company Role

Isak Andic founded Mango in Barcelona in 1984 with his brother Nahman, and began expanding internationally in 1992. It had more than 2,900 company owned or franchised stores at the end of last year.

Isak Andic

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The company reported record results for 2025, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rising to €722 million and sales reaching €3.8 billion.

Jonathan Andic had long been seen as a potential successor to his father and became one of the retailer's most visible leaders as the company expanded internationally. Over a decade ago, Isak Andic said his son was effectively “working as CEO” and described him as “a drop of my own water.”

But Jonathan never formally assumed the top executive role at Mango. After a period of bruising losses, operations increasingly shifted to company manager Toni Ruiz, who became chief executive officer and later chairman, while Jonathan was vice chairman.

Following his father's death, Jonathan stepped away from his executive responsibilities at Mango to focus on managing the family's holding companies, which control a 95% stake in the retailer.

A judge had closed the case in January 2025, but it was reopened citing inconsistencies in Jonathan Andic's testimony, according to the local news reports.

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Spanish criminal investigations are overseen by a judge, working with the police, who can specify suspects. Only some are arrested — until Tuesday, Jonathan Andic had not been detained.

The investigating judge also decides whether to send a criminal case to trial, once the investigation is complete.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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