IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh's Magnificent 96 Helps LSG Post 220/5 Vs RR; Nicholas Pooran Fails Again

Mitchell Marsh hit a blistering near-century during Lucknow Super Giant's (LSG) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. The right-handed opener reached fifty off just 25 balls to give LSG a flying start.

He was well-supported by opening partner and compatriot Josh Inglis. The wicketkeeper-batter struck a quicker fifty than Marsh. Inglis reached the landmark off just 23 balls. He hit three sixes and seven fours in his innings of 60 from 29 deliveries.

Nicholas Pooran, though, scored only 16 off 11 balls despite hitting two sixes. This has been a poor season for the West Indies big-hitter. He has only one score above fifty in IPL 2026.

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The fifty against Rajasthan is Marsh's fourth fifty-plus score in five innings. He was eventually run-out by Yashasvi Jaiswal for 96 off 57 deliveries. His innings consisted of five sixes and 11 fours.

The 34-year old's scores in his last five innings read as follows:

96 vs rajasthan Royals (May 19)

90 vs Chennai Super Kings (May 15)

10 vs Chennai Super Kings (May 10)

111 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 7)

44 vs Mumbai Indians (May 4)

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Lucknow Super Giants are last on the IPL points table with just four wins (8 points) from 12 games. Rajasthan meanwhile, are fifth with six wins and six losses (12 points) from their 12 league games.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant met with a setback as he was removed as the vice-captain of India's Test team and also dropped from the ODI squad as well.

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