'Warsh Will Do What He Wants': Trump Refrains From Pushing Fed Rate Cuts

American President Donald Trump appears to be dwindling from his original push for Federal Reserve rate cuts as he stated that he will let new Fed chair Kevin Warsh do "what he wants to do".

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Trump said he will let Kevin Warsh do what he wants, calling him a "very talented guy" who "will do a good job."

In the past, Trump has time and again tried to push for more fed rate cuts during governor Jerome Powell's tenure. His refrain from doing so may be a reaction to the prevailing economical conditions of the United States.

Inflation induced by the on-going Iran war and energy supply disruptions has been biting the US economy. The annual consumer price index rate stood at 3.8%, rising 0.6% in April compared to the previous month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

In its last FOMC meeting decision, the Federal Reserve kept its key lending rates on hold, as the US-Iran war and resultant strain in energy supplies sparked inflation concerns.

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Accordingly, it retained the benchmark lending rates, or the federal funds rate, in the range of 3.5%–3.75%. The decision was in line with estimate, as the CME FedWatch tool had projected a 99% probability of the Fed sticking to status quo.

"Inflation is elevated, in part reflecting the recent increase in global energy prices," said the statement issued by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) following the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Besides more rate cuts, Trump had urged for Jerome Powell's ouster as the Federal Reserve Chair, and would deliver long tirades against him labelling Powell as "incompetent" or "crooked".

ALSO READ: Donald Trump vs Jerome Powell: Timeline Of Events That Escalated Into Ugly Battle

However, the simmering feud reached its boiling point after a criminal investigation was launched by the Department of Justice against the Fed Chair.

Warsh, who has received US senate's confirmation, will officially take Powell's place once he is sworn in as the new Chair. Till then, Federal Reserve has named Jerome Powell the temporary chair of the Board of Governors.

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