Open AI Co-Founder Andrej Karpathy Joins Anthropic, Working On Team Linked To Claude

Andrej Karpathy on Tuesday announced that he has joined Anthropic, marking a high-profile move in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence industry.

In a post on X, Karpathy said he believes “the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative,” adding that he was “very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D.”

Karpathy, who was among the early members associated with OpenAI and previously served as director of AI at Tesla, also said he remains “deeply passionate about education” and plans to resume work in that area over time.

“Personal update: I've joined Anthropic. I think the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative. I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D. I remain deeply passionate about education and plan to resume my work on it in time,” Karpathy wrote on X.

(This is a developing story)

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