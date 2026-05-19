IPL Playoffs Trends Since 2022: What They Reveal About The 2026 Top 4 Race

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has thrown its fair share of surprises over the past few matches. The race for the fourth spot in the playoffs is still in hot red form.

The competition got intense after Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chepauk on Monday. With just a few matches left before the playoffs, speculation is at a fever pitch as to which franchise will grab the final spot.

IPL 2026: Which Teams Have Qualified For The Playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. With 18 points, the Rajat Patidar-led team sit at the top of the table. RCB look keen to repeat their feat from last year and win a second consecutive trophy.

After Monday's match, the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed their play-offs berths with 16 points each.

Which Teams Have Featured Most In The IPL Playoffs?

If we look at the history of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings have made the playoffs a record 12 times, with five titles under their name. The Mumbai Indians, who also hold the record for five titles, have featured in the playoffs 11 times so far. RCB have also made it to the playoffs 11 times, winning their maiden trophy last year.

Since 2022, the Gujarat Titans have made it to the playoffs each year except 2024. Similarly, RCB have also made it to each of the playoffs except in 2023. RR, SRH, LSG and MI have featured twice in last five IPLs (including IPL 2026). KKR and CSK have had the most barren run, featuring only once.

Last year, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians made it to the next stage, with RCB and PBKS facing off in the final.

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IPL 2026: Which Teams Are In Contention For Playoffs?

This year, five teams are hoping to reach the playoffs - Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. RR have two games left and can make it without relying on the results of other matches if they win both fixtures. CSK, DC and PBKS have only one fixture left. KKR also have two games left and can get to a maximum of 15 points if they win both. DC and CSK can get to 14 points if they win their final game, after which their qualification will depend on the net run rate.

To know more, check out our detailed IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario article.

But going by the probability scenario - either RR (with 34.9%) and PBKS (with 33.6%) seem to be the fourth team which will clinch the final spot for the IPL 2026 Playoffs. This could all change if RR ends up losing the match against LSG which will bring down their qualification probability to 9.9%.

With many contenders and only one playoff spot left, the final few matches of the IPL 2026 promise to bring some thrilling moments to fans.

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