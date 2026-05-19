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RBI Cancels Licence Of Maharashtra's The Yashwant Co-Operative Bank Over Weak Financial Position

RBI revoked the licence of Yashwant Co-operative Bank due to poor financial health, with most depositors covered under DICGC insurance.

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RBI Cancels Licence Of Maharashtra's The Yashwant Co-Operative Bank Over Weak Financial Position
RBI ordered the closure of The Yashwant Co-operative Bank, saying the lender lacked adequate capital.
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  • The Reserve Bank cancelled The Yashwant Co-operative Bank's licence due to poor capital
  • Maharashtra authorities were asked to wind up the bank and appoint a liquidator
  • Depositors can claim up to Rs 5 lakh under Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation
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Mumbai:

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has cancelled the licence of The Yashwant Co-operative Bank, Phaltan, Maharashtra, as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra, has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank, the RBI said in a statement.

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On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receiving deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to Rs 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

As per the data submitted by the bank, about 99.02 per cent of the depositors were entitled to receive full amount of their deposits, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

As on April 20, 2026, DICGC has already paid Rs 106.96 crore.

Giving reasons for cancellation of the licence, the RBI said the bank has failed to comply with certain requirements under the Banking Regulation Act.

"The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full," it said, adding that continuance of the bank will be prejudicial to the interests of its depositors.

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Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on May 19, 2026.

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