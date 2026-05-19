HDFC Bank May Fast-Track New Chairman's Search As Keki Mistry's Interim Term Ends In June: Sources

HDFC Bank, India's largest private lender, is likely to fast-track its hunt for a new part-time Chairman as Keki Mistry's interim tenure nears its end, people privy to the development told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

The sources added that three to four candidates are likely under consideration for the position as the nomination and remuneration committee works on identifying candidates for the chairperson role.

Moreover, Keki Mistry's interim tenure, which is supposed to end next month, may be extended for three more months subject to Reserve Bank of India's approval.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank May Appoint New Chairman in June; Mistry Unlikely For Full-Term Role

HDFC Bank caused a stir in the banking world after its former part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned back in March, 2026, citing concerns over practices that he said were not aligned with his personal values and ethics.

In his resignation note, Chakraborty stated that his decision was driven by issues related to principles rather than any operational or material factors. He clarified that there were “no other material reasons” behind his move.

Mistry was appointed as the interim part-time chair following Chakraborty's resignation for a three-month period.

Chakraborty's exit has since triggered a broader review of governance practices and succession planning at the bank, drawing closer regulatory scrutiny.

Sources say Mistry's role was intended as a “stop-gap” arrangement, and the chairman's position—by design—needs to be independent; his long association with HDFC Bank could pose potential conflict-of-interest concerns, they said.

Since the resignation, the Reserve Bank of India has stepped up engagement with lender on a regular basis. Senior RBI officials have been meeting board members every two to three weeks, focusing on governance standards and board processes.

ALSO READ: CEO Re-Appointment In Due Course, Ex-Chairman's Resignation Under Legal Review: HDFC Bank

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