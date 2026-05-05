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HDFC Bank Likely to Appoint New Chairman in June; Keki Mistry's Extension Unlikely

Sources, privy to the development, said that the bank was also in talks with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on board restructuring.

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HDFC Bank Likely to Appoint New Chairman in June; Keki Mistry's Extension Unlikely
Mistry was appointed on a stop-gap basis to ensure leadership continuity, said sources.
Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is likely to get new chairman as early as June, with interim chairman Keki Mistry's term set to end that month and his reappointment is unlikely, according to sources.

Mistry was appointed on a stop-gap basis to ensure leadership continuity, the sources added.

Earlier in April, Bank's MD, CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan had said that the bank's board was rooting for Keki Mistry to take over as full time chairman, following Atanu Chakraborty's abrupt resignation.

ALSO READ: After Atanu Steps Down On Ethics, Keki Says HDFC Bank 'Aligned With My Principles'

Sources, privy to the development, said that the bank was in talks with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on board restructuring.

According to people familiar with the matter, the lender is weighing multiple succession options, including promoting an existing board member or bringing in an external candidate for the top role.

Following Chakraborty's exit, senior RBI officials are also meeting board members every two to three weeks on the matter of succession and governance, said sources.

ALSO READ: CEO Re-Appointment In Due Course, Ex-Chairman's Resignation Under Legal Review: HDFC Bank

Meanwhile, an external law firm's report, expected within the next two weeks, is likely to play a key role in shaping the final structure of the board and guiding the next steps in the leadership transition.

Following Atanu Chakraborty's exit, veteran banker Keki Mistry told NDTV Profit that  HDFC Bank was aligned with his "principles and values", after he took over as interim part-time chairman of India's largest private-sector lender. 

"I would not have taken this responsibility if HDFC Bank had not been aligned with my principles and values," he told NDTV Profit.

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