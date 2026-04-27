Prada Drops Rs 83,000 Made-In-India Kolhapuri Sandals Year After 'Plagiarism' Row

In a bid to repair ties, Prada is all set to come out with its limited edition Kolhapuri sandals, which will be manufactured in India and valued at around Rs 83,000 ($881)

Prada's move comes less than a year after the Italian luxury brand faced flak for allegedly appropriating Indian culture and displaying similar sandal designs without giving due credit to their Indian origins.

The brand showcased sandals that had an open-toe braided pattern that closely resembled the traditional Kolhapuri sandals made in Maharashtra and Karnataka in June last year.

ALSO READ: Prada A 'Chappal Chor'? All You Need To Know About The Kolhapuri Chappal Controversy

Initially, Prada had described the sandals as "leather footwear" but failed to mention its Indian origins, triggering a row of allegations of cultural appropriation in India.

After heavy backlash, however, it corrected its course by announcing the launch of limited-edition Kolhapuri, inspired by and made in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. As part of the deal, the brand had said that it will manufacture around 2,000 pairs of sandals in India.

According to Prada's official statement on Monday, the sandals will be sold through 40 selected Prada stores worldwide and online. Moreover, the Mario Prada-owned brand has also announced a three-year training programme for artisans from the eight districts in India ‌traditionally associated with Kolhapuri sandal-making.

Starting next month, the programme is expected to reach 180 artisans. It will be delivered through structured modules, spanning over a six month period by two leading Indian design institutes including the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

"It is time that Indian traditional crafts take their rightful place on the world stage," Tanu Kashyap, director general at NIFT stated.

Additionally, artisans will also be given the opportunity to visit the Prada Group Academy in Italy to learn technical expertise.

Nonetheless, this is not an isolated case where high-end fashion brands have subjected to criticism for allegedly appropriating Indian fashion without giving due credit.

In another such purported case, Ralph Lauren had found itself in the line of fire almost a week ago after its rebranding of the Indian bandhani-print skirt as a "print cotton wrap skirt'.

ALSO READ: Prada's Kolhapuri Chappal Row: Five Times Global Fashion Brands Got Slammed For Cultural Theft

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