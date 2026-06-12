SpaceX Share Price Live Updates: When Will Shares Be Eligible To Trade? Check Timings

SpaceX has made history with the biggest-ever IPO, launching it into the top ranks of the largest public companies and putting founder Elon Musk on the verge of becoming the world's first trillionaire.

The company raised $75 billion in the IPO, pricing 555.6 million shares at $135 each, according to a statement on its website Thursday. SpaceX's IPO is more than double the size of Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion listing in 2019.

Hours away from listing on the Wall Street, SpaceX is presenting investors with far more than a rocket company. The filing lays out a vision that includes a multiplanetary civilisation, lunar factories, asteroid mining, orbital AI infrastructure powered by the Sun and even artificial intelligence designed to help run entire companies.

Stay tuned for more updates!