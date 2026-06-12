SpaceX Share Price Live Updates: When Will Shares Be Eligible To Trade? Check Timings

SpaceX has made history with the biggest-ever IPO, launching it into the top ranks of the largest public companies and putting founder Elon Musk on the verge of becoming the world's first trillionaire.
The company raised $75 billion in the IPO, pricing 555.6 million shares at $135 each, according to a statement on its website Thursday. SpaceX's IPO is more than double the size of Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion listing in 2019.
Hours away from listing on the Wall Street, SpaceX is presenting investors with far more than a rocket company. The filing lays out a vision that includes a multiplanetary civilisation, lunar factories, asteroid mining, orbital AI infrastructure powered by the Sun and even artificial intelligence designed to help run entire companies.
Stay tuned for more updates!
SpaceX IPO Listing Live: X Pokes Fun At Investors Ahead Of Listing
Teams are go for launch with a $135 price per share for the SpaceX IPO → https://t.co/HlsF4GxRbI— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 11, 2026
Tip: Try liking this post on X and see what happens.
SpaceX IPO Listing Live: All You Need To Know
The Elon Musk-run company will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Friday, June 12, in what is set to be the largest initial public offering in history.
Here is what you need to know:
SpaceX has set a fixed price of $135 per share, skipping Wall Street's traditional book-building process, to raise $75 billion at a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion, or roughly Rs 150 lakh crore.
The issue size alone works out to over Rs 6.4 lakh crore, larger than the market capitalisation of all but a handful of Indian companies.
The company is selling 555.6 million Class A shares, with underwriters holding an option for another 83.33 million shares worth $11.2 billion. At the offer price, SpaceX would become the seventh-most valuable company in the US, ahead of Tesla, which is valued at about $1.6 trillion.
SpaceX IPO Listing Live: Elon Musk's Space Venture To Hit Wall Street Soon!
It is an exciting day for wall street investors with everyone eyeing the highly anticipated SpaceX listing. I am Khushi, and I will be taking you through everything you need to know before the listing. Stay tuned, Nasdaq nuts!
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