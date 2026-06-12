AI171 Final Crash Report To Be Out Soon, Says AAIB; 'Purpose Not To Apportion Blame'

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday said the final report into the Air India AI171 crash will be released after the completion of the remaining investigative activities and required review processes under international aviation norms.

In its interim statement, AAIB said the investigation has made significant progress over the past year, with the team examining key aspects related to the accident, including aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine components, maintenance records and operational evidence.

Reiterating the purpose of the investigation, the bureau said an aircraft accident probe is aimed at identifying safety lessons and issuing recommendations to prevent future incidents, and is not intended to determine blame or liability.

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The investigation is being carried out in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and the standards and recommended practices under the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) Annex 13.

A preliminary report containing factual information was released on July 12, 2025. Since then, the investigation team has continued detailed analysis of evidence with support from accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations.

The AAIB said additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations will continue wherever required to ensure that the final findings are backed by verified evidence and scientific analysis.

The agency also urged stakeholders, media and the public to avoid speculation or drawing premature conclusions until the investigation is complete.

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