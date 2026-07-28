How Zypp Electric Defied Shark Tank Rejection To Become Rs 3,000-Crore EV Success Story

Getting rejected on Shark Tank India often looks like a missed opportunity. But for electric mobility startup Zypp Electric, it turned out to be the beginning of its biggest growth phase.

The Gurugram-based company, which failed to secure an investment at a Rs 220-crore valuation on the show, is now valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore after rapidly expanding its EV fleet and attracting leading investors.

A Bold Pitch That Didn't Win Over the Sharks

When co-founders Akash Gupta and Rashi Agarwal appeared on Shark Tank India, they sought Rs. 2.2 crore for 1% equity, valuing Zypp Electric at Rs 220 crore.

During the pitch, Gupta made a bold claim. At the time, Zypp operated fewer than 2,000 electric scooters, but he told the Sharks the company would scale to 10,000 scooters within six to eight months. The investors remained unconvinced, and the startup left the show without a deal.

Months later, Gupta admitted in a LinkedIn post that he had "got carried away" while making the ambitious promise. Despite the uncertainty, Zypp achieved exactly what it had projected.

From 2,000 Scooters to More Than 21,000

Within eight months of the Shark Tank episode, Zypp expanded its fleet to 10,000 electric scooters, fulfilling the target it had publicly announced.

The company has continued to grow since then and now operates more than 21,000 electric scooters, supporting deliveries for e-commerce, food, grocery and pharmacy businesses across multiple Indian cities.

Founded in 2017, Zypp Electric follows an EV-as-a-Service model instead of selling vehicles. The company leases electric scooters and electric cargo vehicles to delivery partners and businesses, helping logistics firms adopt electric mobility without making large upfront investments.

The model has benefited from India's booming quick commerce and last-mile delivery sector, where demand for electric fleets has accelerated in recent years.

Also Read: EBITDA, Valuation, Burn Rate? Shark Tank India Wants Founders To Stop Sounding Like Parrot

Revenue Rises as Expansion Continues

The company's rapid scale-up is reflected in its financial performance.

According to regulatory filings, Zypp Electric's operating entity Bycyshare Technologies reported operating revenue of Rs 437.9 crore in FY25, up nearly 50% from Rs 292.7 crore in FY24.

Like many high-growth startups, the company continued investing aggressively in expansion. As a result, its net loss widened to Rs 107.5 crore from Rs 89.6 crore a year earlier.

Investors Back the Company Despite Shark Tank Rejection

Although the Sharks passed on the opportunity, institutional investors showed strong confidence in Zypp's business model.

According to startup data platform Tracxn, Zypp Electric has raised $76.5 million from investors including Goodyear Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Indian Angel Network Fund, We Founder Circle, 100Unicorns and IVY Growth Associates.

The company was last valued at around $331 million, or more than Rs 3,000 crore, as of March 2025.

To support its next phase of expansion, Zypp also introduced a Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated (FOCO) model in 2025. Under this structure, individuals and institutional investors can own Zypp-approved electric vehicles while the company manages deployment, maintenance and operations.

India's EV Boom Is Creating Bigger Opportunities

Zypp's growth has coincided with rising investor interest in India's electric vehicle ecosystem.

According to Tracxn, funding into India's EV sector increased from $40.6 million in 2017 to around $1.67 billion in 2025, highlighting the sector's rapid expansion.

Today, Zypp competes with companies such as Yulu, Alt Mobility and EVeez in India's fast-growing shared electric mobility market.

What began as a startup rejected on Shark Tank has evolved into one of India's fastest-growing EV fleet operators. While the Sharks chose not to invest at a Rs 220-crore valuation, Zypp Electric has since grown into a business worth more than Rs 3,000 crore, proving that a "no" on television does not always determine a startup's future.

Also Read: Shark Tank India Season 5 Judges List, Their Net Worth, What They Do And More

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