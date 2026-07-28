Iran Vows No Hormuz Passage For Those 'Who Take Iranian Frozen Funds'

Iran has threatened to bar ships belonging to any country or company that accepts money from its frozen assets from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by a senior Iranian military spokesperson.

Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued the warning in a video message shared by Clash Report on X.

In the video, Zolfaghari said, "The President of the United States wants to give Iran's frozen assets to companies and countries that have suffered damage in the war."

He added, "From now on, any company or country that accepts this proposal will never be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz."

The warning comes days after US President Donald Trump said he believed a new round of talks with Iran could lead to an agreement, while cautioning that Washington was prepared to resume military action if negotiations failed.

"Iran took a beating over the last 14 days, and they asked us very nicely, 'Please stop. Let's meet,'" Trump told reporters on Sunday. He also claimed that Tehran had approached Washington through both intermediaries and direct channels to request talks, portraying the move as evidence that sustained US pressure had been effective.

Meanwhile, Iran has accused the United States of escalating tensions by continuing what it describes as a naval blockade. Iranian officials warned that any attempt to disrupt the country's maritime trade would be viewed as an expansion of the conflict in West Asia and would not go unanswered.

Although missile strikes between the two sides have paused for the past three days, raising hopes for renewed diplomacy, Iran alleges that the US Navy continues to enforce restrictions on vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports, according to an NDTV report.

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