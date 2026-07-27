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76% Of US Believes Iran War 'More Challenging Than Expected', Finds Survey

The CBS News-YouGov poll found most Americans feel uncertain or frustrated as the US-Iran conflict enters a prolonged phase.

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76% Of US Believes Iran War 'More Challenging Than Expected', Finds Survey
The US and Iran have been in a war in West Asia since Feb. 28, 2026.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI generated image

A majority of Americans believe the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has been more difficult than the Trump administration had anticipated, according to a CBS News-YouGov survey.

The survey, conducted between July 22 and July 24, found that 76% of respondents said the conflict had proven more challenging than the administration expected.

ALSO READ | 'With God's Help...': Israel PM Netanyahu Sees Iran On Top Agenda In Trump Meet

Meanwhile, 20% said the conflict had unfolded as expected, while 4% believed it had been easier than anticipated.

The poll also found widespread uncertainty and frustration among Americans over the conflict. According to the survey, 58% of respondents said they felt uncertain, while 57% reported feeling frustrated.

The survey also found more Americans were pessimistic than optimistic about the conflict. While 36% of respondents said they felt pessimistic, only 19% described themselves as optimistic.

Few Americans believe Iran currently holds the upper hand in the conflict. Just 22% of respondents said they believed Iran was in the more advantageous position.

The CBS News-YouGov survey was conducted between July 22 and July 24. Details on the survey's sample size and margin of error were not immediately available in the report.

ALSO READ | Is US Running Low On Munitions? Trump Says 'Far More Than Needed', Shares AI Iran Strike Images

The conflict between the United States and Iran has escalated in recent weeks through military exchanges and heightened diplomatic tensions, raising concerns over regional stability, energy markets and the risk of a wider conflict.

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