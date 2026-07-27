76% Of US Believes Iran War 'More Challenging Than Expected', Finds Survey

A majority of Americans believe the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has been more difficult than the Trump administration had anticipated, according to a CBS News-YouGov survey.

The survey, conducted between July 22 and July 24, found that 76% of respondents said the conflict had proven more challenging than the administration expected.

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Meanwhile, 20% said the conflict had unfolded as expected, while 4% believed it had been easier than anticipated.

The poll also found widespread uncertainty and frustration among Americans over the conflict. According to the survey, 58% of respondents said they felt uncertain, while 57% reported feeling frustrated.

The survey also found more Americans were pessimistic than optimistic about the conflict. While 36% of respondents said they felt pessimistic, only 19% described themselves as optimistic.

Few Americans believe Iran currently holds the upper hand in the conflict. Just 22% of respondents said they believed Iran was in the more advantageous position.

The CBS News-YouGov survey was conducted between July 22 and July 24. Details on the survey's sample size and margin of error were not immediately available in the report.

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The conflict between the United States and Iran has escalated in recent weeks through military exchanges and heightened diplomatic tensions, raising concerns over regional stability, energy markets and the risk of a wider conflict.

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