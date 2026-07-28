World Chess Championship: FIDE Confirms Gukesh-Sindarov Match In Geneva

The World Championship Match 2026 between reigning world champion Gukesh D and challenger Javokhir Sindarov will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 15, FIDE announced.

The contest will make history as the youngest World Championship match ever, with both Gukesh of India and Sindarov of Uzbekistan set to be 20 years old when the match begins.

The World Championship Match is the culmination of the FIDE World Championship cycle, pitting the reigning champion against the challenger who earns the right to compete for the sport's biggest prize.

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs Pakistan: Justin Greaves Makes Test History, Becomes First Bowler To Deliver Five Consecutive Wicket-Maidens

Gukesh will defend the title he won in Singapore in December 2024, when he defeated China's Ding Liren in the 14th and final classical game of the match. The victory made the Indian grandmaster the 18th World Chess Champion and the youngest player in history to win the world title.

Sindarov, meanwhile, booked his place in the championship match by winning the 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament in Cyprus. The Uzbek grandmaster sealed top spot with a round to spare, adding another milestone to his triumph at the 2025 FIDE World Cup.

The title clash in Geneva will see two of chess's brightest young stars face off for the sport's most prestigious crown, marking a new chapter in the game's next generation.

Welcoming the announcement, FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand said the championship reflects the emergence of a new era in world chess.

“Several countries expressed a strong interest in hosting the FIDE World Championship Match, including India, the United States and Cyprus. After carefully considering all the proposals, FIDE has decided to stage the match on neutral soil and bring it to Geneva, a city with a historic tradition of bringing nations and cultures together."

"We look forward to welcoming the global chess community to Switzerland. The local chess fans will have the opportunity to experience world-class chess in person, while millions of fans around the globe can follow the battle online as the duel for the highest title in chess unfolds.”

“This is a truly special day for Swiss chess,” says André Vögtlin, President of the Swiss Chess Federation (SSB), commenting on the selection of Geneva as host city for the World Championship."

ALSO READ: Ryan Ten Doeschate Quits India Assistant Coach Role, Set For Kolkata Knight Riders Return Ahead Of Next IPL Season

“Twenty-two years after Brissago, an event of global chess significance is returning to Switzerland. For us, this is far more than wonderful news – it's a defining moment for chess in our country, one that fills us with both joy and motivation,” he concluded.

The FIDE World Championship Match will feature 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points crowned world champion. If either player reaches that mark before all 14 games are completed, the remaining games will not be played. However, if the scores are level after the full schedule of classical games, the title will be decided through tie-breaks.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.