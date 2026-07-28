You Pass More Than Trauma To Next Generation | The Reason Why

Remember studying DNA in school? Everyone has a unique one. Then, there are genes and chromosomes, which we inherit from our parents. They influence everything from our eye colour to disease risks.

But having a gene isn't enough. Some genes are active, some are barely used, and others stay off. So the question is: Who decides which genes switch on or off? The answer is epigenetics.

While learning about it, ChatGPT came up with a simple explanation, which I believe many readers without a science background will understand. Think of DNA as the complete recipe book, genes as the recipes, and gene expression as actually cooking one of these recipes. But the cook, or the epigenetics, decides which recipe to be cooked today. And this influences the whole world around us; be it nutrition, stress, or financial planning.

Nature + Nurture

People talk about "nature versus nurture," as if both are in a fight. But biology tells us that it is "nature plus nurture."

Genes set up possibilities. But the environment around us shapes which of those possibilities become reality. Take height as an example. Your genes may suggest that you could be tall. But if you grow up with poor nutrition, chronic illness, or severe stress, you might end up shorter than your genetic potential.

Traditionally, we thought inheritance was mostly about passing genes to your children. Epigenetic marks were seen as more temporary and reset between generations. Now, evidence suggests that in some cases, they can also be passed down. This is called transgenerational epigenetic inheritance. This means your life experiences might not only affect you, but in some cases could influence the biology of your children or grandchildren. You might have heard people talking about generational trauma on social media. It is kind of that.

Research on Dutch famines found that people exposed to them in the womb often show higher rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease later in life. Here's the explanation. Scarcity trains our bodies to conserve energy. Cortisol levels, the stress hormones, stay high, hunger feels urgent, metabolism slows, and food gets converted to fat. This survival strategy helps when meals are uncertain. When these kids grow, with no food shortages, the body's software remains the same. It still thinks that famine is around the corner and it needs to conserve more and store food as fat, leading to rapid weight gain and obesity.

Child, Education & More

When a child's life is predictable and stable with no food or nutrition shortage, a safe home, and calm relationships, the body doesn't have to stay in "alert mode." Stress hormones rise only when needed and then settle back down. The brain has ample space to focus on productive matters, long-term thinking and much more.

Kids from such homes usually find it easier to learn, save money, trust people, and take thoughtful risks. As adults, they can handle setbacks without panicking, build careers or businesses, and make financial decisions with a longer horizon. Over generations, this stability compounds with healthy bodies, calmer minds, higher education, accumulated wealth, and the ability to take entrepreneurial risks.

An unstable household teaches the body a different lesson. Constant conflict, social isolation, poverty or unsafe neighbourhoods keep stress hormones high. The brain prioritises short-term survival rather than long-term planning. Children from such environments often find it harder to concentrate, trust institutions and take risks that pay off only in the future. Financial planning feels unrealistic, entrepreneurship feels dangerous, and wealth-building becomes secondary. Over time, this generational trauma accumulates and becomes difficult to shed.

The same principle applies to finance and entrepreneurship. People do not all begin with the same capacity to think years ahead or tolerate risk. Thus, we cannot expect people to plan their incomes, spending, investments and retirement rationally, just because the access, tools and policies exist. Changing behaviours, biologies and the environment around them is more difficult than we assume.

Public Policy Implications

This has important implications for public policy.

If early-life environments shape biology through epigenetics, then the most effective interventions begin long before a child enters the classroom. Governments should focus on good nutrition, affordable housing, safe neighbourhoods, healthcare, mental health support and quality education. These are not just any other welfare measures. They help create an environment where children feel safe, become more curious and learn better.

The same idea applies beyond education. Personal finance and entrepreneurship policies must recognise that people do not all start from the same place.

Final Take

Understanding genes, epigenetics and the environment changes how we think about education, inequality and responsibility. Our choices matter, but so do the conditions we grow up in. We are neither prisoners of our genes nor entirely self-made. Our lives emerge from a constant conversation between the DNA we inherit, the environments we experience and the choices we make. The most important takeaway is that while we cannot change people's genes, we can change the environment in which they grow up. One thing society and governments can do is create better environments for the underprivileged.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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