Aviation Minister Naidu On AI-171 Anniversary: Committed To Finding The Cause

A year after the tragic Air India AI-171 crash, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has paid tribute to the victims and said that the government remained fully committed to a detailed and transparent investigation into the crash.

"Today, as we mark one year since the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 accident, we remember with profound sorrow those who lost their lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones," he wrote on social media platform X.

"The investigation continues with diligence and professionalism in accordance with established national and international procedures," he wrote.

Also Read | One Year Since AI171 Crash: What AAIB Probe Report On Air India Crash Could Reveal Tomorrow

Last month, Naidu said that the investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 crash was now in its final stage. He added that the probe was being carried out in a transparent, fair, and accountable manner.

He also said the probe was important at the international level because the aircraft was operating an international flight, adding that the government was not rushing the process and wanted to ensure accuracy.

"The investigation is in its final stages... This investigation doesn't just concern India because it was an international flight... Anybody can scrutinise this investigation, that is why we want it to be completely transparent, fair, and accountable... I believe that we will get the report soon," he told ANI.

Also Read | 'People See I Survived, But...': Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Survivor Opens Up On Life After Tragedy

On June 12 last year, Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The plane was carrying 242 passengers, including 19 crew members. The crash claimed the lives of 241 people on board, only one passenger survived, and 19 people on the ground.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.