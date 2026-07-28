Varun Beverages Declares Second Interim Dividend — Check Payout, Record Date

Varun Beverages has declared second intermin dividend od Rs 0.50 per equity share for the financial year 2026, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday, July 28.

The filing read, "The payment of 2nd interim dividend of ^0.50 (Fifty Paisa only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2026 on the total issued, subscribed and paid-up 338,24,64,894 Equity Shares of the nominal value of Rs 2/- (Rupees Two only) each."

The company has fixed Saturday, August 1, 2026 as the record date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for second interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on and from Tuesday, August 4, 2026 to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members of the Company or in the list of beneficial owners maintained by the Depositories as on Saturday, August 1, 2026, Varun Beverages said.

Along with dividend announcement, Varun Beverages announced April to June quarter earnings, reporting higher consolidated revenue and net profit, beating Bloomberg estimates, while operating margin remained below expectations.

Consolidated net profit jumped 15.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,521 crore in the second quarter from Rs 1,317 crore a year earlier. The bottom line exceeded Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 1,440 crore. Revenue rose 20.4% to Rs 8,451 crore from Rs 7,019 crore, beating the estimate of Rs 8,231 crore.

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