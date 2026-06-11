AI Adoption In Indian Corporate Real Estate Ecosystem Surges Past 90%, Says Report

India's real estate market is about to enter a new phase in which investment is more dependent on technology. Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a crucial component of capital allocation, with investors increasingly favouring developers who demonstrate strong digital capabilities, transparency, and data-driven operations, according to a recent analysis by the GRI Institute.

AI is no longer only seen as a tool for increasing efficiency, as institutional investments continue to rise throughout the industry. Rather, it is turning into a crucial sign of long-term company preparedness, risk management, and governance.

According to the reports, the corporate real estate sector in India has seen a notable increase in the use of AI. The adoption rate increased from less than 5% in 2023 to over 90% in 2025, according to reports, demonstrating the industry's growing focus on digital transformation.

This shift is being driven by the need for quicker, more informed decision-making, strict compliance laws, and rising investor expectations. Real estate companies are using AI to enhance reporting systems, optimise operations, analyse market trends, and more efficiently monitor projects.

Investors used to assess developers based on factors like financial stability, project portfolios, performance history, and land assets. While these principles are still important, digital preparedness is becoming more and more important. Investors tend to see developers who provide well-organised and lucid information as more reliable.

This suggests a broader shift toward data-driven decision-making, where technology boosts investor confidence and improves capital allocation efficiency.

Two of the most important applications of AI are in construction project management and monitoring. Thanks to technology like computer vision, satellite imaging, and automated monitoring systems, investors and lenders can now independently track project development and verify construction milestones.

Technology is also enhancing value and acquisition decisions. AI-powered analytics can handle massive volumes of market and project data, allowing investors to evaluate prospects more quickly and accurately than using traditional methods.

Developers with robust digital infrastructure, well-organised data systems, and AI-driven processes are attracting more and more institutional financing. However, companies with weak technology and fragmented reporting processes may find it more difficult to obtain funding.

As funding providers place a higher priority on transparency and accountability, digital readiness is emerging as a major competitive advantage.

The changing investment landscape suggests a broader change in the real estate sector. The size of a developer's land bank was once thought to be a key measure of their strength. These days, data quality and technological capabilities are becoming equally important.

Industry experts claim that clean, auditable, and accessible data is crucial for AI-enabled investment decisions. As a result, developers are investing more in digital ecosystems that enable better reporting, forecasting, and decision-making.

In the past, a real estate company's strength was determined by the size of its land bank, but data is now becoming an equally valuable asset. Technology is revolutionising the way developers plan, market, and deliver real estate, from customer insights and predictive analytics to intelligent project management and AI-driven decision-making.

Increased efficiency, transparency, and customisation are made possible by data, which enables businesses to react more quickly to changing consumer preferences and market conditions. Organizations who successfully use technology and data intelligence will have a major competitive edge as the sector grows more digital, making data banks the new currency of real estate expansion.

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