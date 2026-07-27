From China To The World: Chinese Brands Rule Global Cleaning Robot Market, Capture Massive 70% Share

Chinese cleaning robots are creating their dominance in the global market, with the country's five largest companies now accounting for nearly 70% of worldwide sales. Instead of competing on price alone, these firms are increasingly betting on advanced technology to drive growth.

Companies such as Roborock, Dreame Technology and Ecovacs Robotics are expanding their presence in premium markets with feature-rich products, including robots that can climb stairs and use mechanical arms to move obstacles before cleaning.

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Roborock Bets On Stair-Climbing Robot

Beijing-based Roborock is developing the Saros Rover, which is designed to climb stairs using two extendable legs underneath the machine. The system lifts the robot onto surfaces higher than its own body, potentially allowing a single device to clean multiple floors.

Roborock aims to begin mass production within the next few years. If commercialised as planned, the Saros Rover could become the world's first robot vacuum capable of navigating stairs.

Founded in 2014, Roborock held a 27% share of the global cleaning robot market in the second half of 2025, according to IDC data cited in the report. It also has a leading position in developed markets including the US, Germany and South Korea.

The company reported nearly 18.7 billion yuan in revenue in 2025, with overseas markets contributing 56%.

Chinese Players Move Beyond Price Competition

Unlike the strategy traditionally associated with some Chinese consumer electronics manufacturers, cleaning robot companies are increasingly relying on proprietary technology to win customers.

Ecovacs Robotics, which ranked third globally by market share in the second half of 2025, has introduced features such as combined vacuuming and mopping as well as docking stations capable of automatically emptying dust and cleaning and drying mops.

"We realized that if we continued to compete on price, the cost pressure would keep us from creating innovative products," said Ma Xiaodong, Asia-Pacific regional manager at Ecovacs.

Dreame Technology, meanwhile, is working on a robot equipped with an extendable arm with a reach of 33 centimetres. The arm is designed to pick up toys, shoes and other objects weighing up to 500 grams and move them out of the cleaning path.

The company is targeting a 10% market share in Japan this year, compared with an estimated 2% previously.

Competition is also widening as Chinese technology companies including Anker Innovations and DJI enter the category, adding to China's already dominant presence in the global cleaning robot market.

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