Johnson & Johnson Enters Robotic Surgery Market; Flagship Device Gets FDA Nod

Johnson & Johnson has officially entered the US soft-tissue robotic surgery market after receiving marketing authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Ottava robotic surgical system. It is a major milestone in the healthcare giant's effort to challenge established players in robotic-assisted surgery.

The authorisation allows J&J to begin a phased commercial rollout of the Ottava system in the United States, initially targeting select healthcare providers.

Reuters reported that the approval positions the company to compete more directly with market leader Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic in the rapidly expanding surgical robotics segment.

FDA Clears Ottava For Multiple Surgical Procedures

The FDA has authorised the Ottava robotic surgical system for use in several upper abdominal general surgery procedures, including:

Gastric bypass surgery

Gastrectomy

Gallbladder removal

Gastric sleeve surgery

Appendectomy

Hiatal hernia repair

Johnson & Johnson have plans to gradually expand the system's approved uses while pursuing regulatory approvals in additional international markets.

J&J Eyes Global Expansion

The company said its long-term strategy extends beyond the US market.

Hani Abouhalka, Chairman of Surgery at J&J MedTech, said the company intends to become a leader in surgical robotics while accelerating launches in major international markets, including Japan and Western Europe.

He added that robotic-assisted procedures currently account for only about 8% of surgeries worldwide, leaving significant room for future growth as hospitals increasingly adopt robotic technology.

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What Makes Ottava Different?

Unlike conventional robotic surgery platforms, Ottava integrates its robotic arms directly into the operating table rather than using separate boom-and-cart-mounted systems.

According to Johnson & Johnson, this design reduces the system's operating room footprint by around 30% to 50%, potentially allowing hospitals with limited space to introduce robotic-assisted surgery where it was previously impractical.

The company believes the compact design could improve workflow efficiency and expand access to robotic procedures.

Tough Competition Awaits

Despite the regulatory milestone, analysts believe Johnson & Johnson faces an uphill battle in winning market share.

The robotic surgery market is currently dominated by Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci system, which has built a strong presence in hospitals over the past two decades through an extensive installed base, physician training programmes and established clinical workflows.

Medtronic also entered the market after receiving US approval for its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system last year.

J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus noted that while Ottava offers advantages such as a smaller footprint, many surgeons continue to favour Intuitive Surgical because of its deep relationships with physicians and widespread integration into hospital systems and academic medical centres.

He also suggested that Johnson & Johnson, like Medtronic, may wait until it secures approval for urology procedures before pursuing a broader commercial rollout.

Growth Opportunity In Surgical Robotics

Industry analysts expect robotic-assisted surgery to remain one of the fastest-growing areas within medical technology as hospitals increasingly invest in minimally invasive procedures that can improve surgical precision, shorten recovery times and enhance patient outcomes.

TD Cowen analyst Michael Nedelcovych said Johnson & Johnson could file another US regulatory submission as early as next year after completing clinical studies for inguinal hernia repair, one of the most commonly performed surgeries in the country.

With the FDA authorisation now secured, Johnson & Johnson has taken its first major step into a market that is expected to see continued innovation and growing competition over the coming years.

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