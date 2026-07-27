Tata Power Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch

Tata Power Company Ltd. will announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Monday, July 27. The Mumbai-headquartered company is one of India's largest integrated power companies, with businesses spanning power generation, transmission, distribution, renewables, rooftop solar, EV charging and power trading.
Here's everything you need to know about Tata Power's Q1 FY27 schedule.
Tata Power Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News
In an exchange filing dated July 22, Tata Power has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 27, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30.
Along with approving the quarterly results, Tata Power's Board will also consider raising funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), bonds or other debt securities on a private placement basis.
The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.
Tata Power Q1 Results: NCD Fundraising
Alongside its Q1 results, Tata Power's Board will consider a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), bonds, or other debt securities on a private placement basis.
Tata Power Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule
The company further informed the stock exchanges that it will conduct an earnings/conference call on Tuesday, July 28, from 11:00 a.m. (IST) onwards to discuss the results for Q1FY27. The earnings call will be open to investors and the general public via conference call.
- Conference Call Details
- Universal Dial In: +91 22 6280 1285/ +91 22 7115 8186
- Universal Dial In: +91 22 6280 1285/ +91 22 7115 8186
- International Toll Free
- Hong Kong: 800964448
- Singapore: 8001012045
- UK: 08081011573
- USA: 18667462133
- Revenue & PAT
- EBITDA margin
- Renewable energy business
- Solar manufacturing (cells/modules)
- Management commentary on demand outlook and renewable capacity additions
- EPC order book
- EV charging network
- Capex and debt
- FY27 guidance
Tata Power Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For
Investors will be closely tracking these key metrics when Tata Power reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:
Tata Power Share Price Performance
Shares of Tata Power declined 0.72% over the last five trading sessions and 6.12% in the past month. The stock has gained 5.46% over the last six months but is down 1.47% on a year-to-date basis and 6.94% over the past year.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 464.90 apiece on the NSE on April 28, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 342.50 apiece on Jan 27, 2026.
Tata Power Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities was closed from Wednesday, June 24, 2026. It will open 48 hours after the declaration of the said results.
Tata Power Q4 FY26 Results Highlights
The company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,416 crore, up 8% YoY for the 4th quarter ended March 31. The company's revenue stood at Rs 15,962 crore. The company's core business recorded a 13% year-on-year growth in PAT, driven by strong performance across its Generation, Transmission & Distribution and Renewables businesses.
Its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 4,216 crores, up 10% compared to Rs 3,829 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for FY26.
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