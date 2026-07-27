Tata Power Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch

Tata Power Company Ltd. will announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Monday, July 27. The Mumbai-headquartered company is one of India's largest integrated power companies, with businesses spanning power generation, transmission, distribution, renewables, rooftop solar, EV charging and power trading.

Here's everything you need to know about Tata Power's Q1 FY27 schedule.

Tata Power Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 22, Tata Power has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 27, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30.

Along with approving the quarterly results, Tata Power's Board will also consider raising funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), bonds or other debt securities on a private placement basis.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

Tata Power Q1 Results: NCD Fundraising

Alongside its Q1 results, Tata Power's Board will consider a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), bonds, or other debt securities on a private placement basis.

Tata Power Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further informed the stock exchanges that it will conduct an earnings/conference call on Tuesday, July 28, from 11:00 a.m. (IST) onwards to discuss the results for Q1FY27. The earnings call will be open to investors and the general public via conference call.