Indian Acting Envoy Proposes India, Japan, South Africa Energy Cooperation

A trilateral alliance between India, Japan and South Africa can become a "practical platform for energy cooperation" across Africa, the Indian acting envoy in Johannesburg has said.

In a meeting with a senior delegation from Japanese giant Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Power, Acting Indian Consul General in Johannesburg Harish Kumar proposed exploring the possible trilateral partnership.

Kumar underlined that energy has emerged as one of the key pillars of India–South Africa cooperation. He noted that South Africa's energy transition must be seen not only in terms of clean energy, but also in terms of reliability, affordability, industrial competitiveness, skills development and social stability.

"This is precisely the convergence we wish to build upon — Japanese technology, Indian execution capability and South Africa's developmental priorities. Such a trilateral model can become a practical platform for energy cooperation not only in South Africa, but across the African continent,” Kumar said.

The meeting on May 15 was attended by Hiroshi Matsuda, Chief Regional Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries; Hiroaki Ichihashi, President, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries France; and Naoki Okumura, CEO, Mitsubishi Power Africa.

“Mitsubishi has advanced technology and long experience in the energy sector, while India has demonstrated strong capabilities in engineering, execution and project implementation. We see value in exploring cooperation with Indian partners for energy and infrastructure opportunities in Africa,” Matsuda said.

Possible collaboration in areas such as reliable power, clean and transitional energy solutions, gas-to-power, emission-control technologies, skilling, hybrid energy systems, industrial energy requirements and Africa-oriented project partnerships were also discussed in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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