Stellantis, JLR To Explore Collaboration Opportunities For Product Development In US

Global automotive major Stellantis and Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday announced that they will explore opportunities to collaborate on product development in the US.

The two firms have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose, Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said in a joint statement.

Under the terms of the non-binding MoU, Stellantis and JLR will explore collaboration opportunities to create synergies across product and technology development, leveraging the companies' complementary strengths to create value for both organisations, the statement said.

"By working with partners to explore synergies in areas such as product and technology development, we can create meaningful benefits for both sides while remaining focused on delivering the products and experiences our customers love," Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said.

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JLR CEO PB Balaji said, "As we continue to evolve JLR for the future, collaboration will play an important role in unlocking new opportunities."

He further said, "Working with Stellantis allows us to explore complementary capabilities in product and technology development that support our long-term growth plans for the US market."

Implementation of any potential transactions as a result of the MoU discussions would be subject to customary closing conditions, including execution of binding definitive agreements, the statement said.

Stellantis, which was formed by the merger between Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French PSA Group, has a range of brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall, among others.

For JLR, which has no manufacturing facility in the US, the development comes at a time when higher US tariffs hit its annual profit in FY26. The company's premium SUVs Defender and Range Rover are popular in the US, which is a key market for the company.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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