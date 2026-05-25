Suzlon Energy Q4 Results: Net Profit Slips Even As Revenue Jumps 45%

Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 declined 5.8% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 1,114 crore compared to Rs 1,182 crore in the year-ago period.

However, revenue from operations surged 45% to Rs 5,494 crore from Rs 3,790 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

On the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation climbed 39% to Rs 965 crore from Rs 694 crore in Q4 of fiscal 2025. Ebitda margin though, was under some pressure as it narrowed from 18.3% to 17.6%.

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Suzlon Energy Q4FY26

Revenue up 45% at Rs 5,494 crore versus Rs 3,790 crore

Net profit down 5.8% at Rs 1,114 crore versus Rs 1,182 crore

Ebitda up 39% at Rs 965 crore versus Rs 694 crore

Ebitda margin at 17.6% versus 18.3%

ALSO READ: NBCC Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 37% To Rs 241 Crore, Revenue Declines 1.8%

Suzlon Energy Share Price

Suzlon Energy's stock slumped 1.21% to an intraday low of Rs 53.10 apiece after the announcement of the financial results on the NSE. This compared to a 1.4% advance in the benchmark Nifty index, minutes before the closing bell.

The scrip settled 0.47% lower at Rs 53.50 apiece. The share price has risen 1.58% year-to-date but fallen 14% in the last 12 months. Out of the 12 analysts tracking the company on Bloomberg, 11 suggest buying the call and one recommends holding it.

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