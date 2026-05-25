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Suzlon Energy Q4 Results: Net Profit Slips Even As Revenue Jumps 45%

The company reported a bottom-line of Rs 1,114 crore compared to Rs 1,182 crore in the year-ago period.

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Suzlon Energy Q4 Results: Net Profit Slips Even As Revenue Jumps 45%
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  • Suzlon Energy's Q4 FY26 net profit fell 5.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,114 crore
  • Consolidated revenue from operations rose 45% to Rs 5,494 crore in Q4 FY26
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased 39% to Rs 965 crore
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Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 declined 5.8% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Monday. 

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 1,114 crore compared to Rs 1,182 crore in the year-ago period. 

However, revenue from operations surged 45% to Rs 5,494 crore from Rs 3,790 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. 

On the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation climbed 39% to Rs 965 crore from Rs 694 crore in Q4 of fiscal 2025. Ebitda margin though, was under some pressure as it narrowed from 18.3% to 17.6%. 

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Suzlon Energy Q4FY26

  • Revenue up 45% at Rs 5,494 crore versus Rs 3,790 crore
  • Net profit down 5.8% at Rs 1,114 crore versus Rs 1,182 crore
  • Ebitda up 39% at Rs 965 crore versus Rs 694 crore
  • Ebitda margin at 17.6% versus 18.3%

ALSO READ: NBCC Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 37% To Rs 241 Crore, Revenue Declines 1.8%

Suzlon Energy Share Price

Suzlon Energy's stock slumped 1.21% to an intraday low of Rs 53.10 apiece after the announcement of the financial results on the NSE. This compared to a 1.4% advance in the benchmark Nifty index, minutes before the closing bell. 

The scrip settled 0.47% lower at Rs 53.50 apiece. The share price has risen 1.58% year-to-date but fallen 14% in the last 12 months. Out of the 12 analysts tracking the company on Bloomberg, 11 suggest buying the call and one recommends holding it. 

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