Vijay Faces Heat As 10-year-old Girl Murdered, Boy Killed In Tamil Nadu

A wave of horrific violent crimes has gripped Tamil Nadu following two separate incidents that left a 10-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy dead. While police in Coimbatore have arrested two men for the abduction and murder of a young girl, authorities in Madurai are tracking a five-member gang that fatally attacked a teenager in a temple parking lot over a festival-related feud, as per NDTV.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has issued a stern warning against such violence. “The horrific incident that occurred yesterday to a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore causes immense grief and shock,” he said, emphasising that these “inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts” will not be tolerated in the state.

DMK spokesperson A. Saravanan launched a sharp critique against the newly formed government, arguing that its campaign promises of "change" drastically contrast with the unfolding ground reality. Speaking to NDTV, Saravanan labeled the sudden spike in violence as unprecedented, pointing out that six to seven people had been killed within just a few days—including the brutal assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur. He added that the TVK leadership appears completely clueless in handling the situation.

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Training his guns on the ruling party, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai claimed that the Vijay-led TVK government is “yet to emerge from its celebratory mood” and confront growing lawlessness.

Following the incident, the girl's parents and relatives gathered outside the Sulur police station, staging a protest to demand swift justice.

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