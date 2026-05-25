Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Tells Police To Crack Down Hard On Sexual Crimes, Ensure Stringent Punishment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday directed police officials to promptly register cases against individuals involved in heinous crimes and ensure speedy investigation and prosecution to secure stringent punishment for offenders.

The Chief Minister's Office of Tamil Nadu shared on X, " "The Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay has ordered that cases be swiftly registered against those involved in heinous crimes, investigated promptly, prosecuted, and severe punishments secured."

Quick filing of cases against those involved in illegal activities and speedy investigation தமிழ்புமிகு முத்தமைசர் திரு.ச.ஜோசாப் விஜயை his orders. #CMJosephVijay pic.twitter.com/dKyZufcDZP

The instructions were issued during a high-level meeting held at the State Secretariat to review crimes against women and children, measures to expedite related cases, preventive strategies, and public awareness initiatives, as per the New Indian Express.

Senior officials from the police department, Social Welfare Department, and the office of the Advocate General participated in the meeting.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister stressed that sexual offense cases must be handled on a fast-track basis. According to the reports, he emphasized the need for effective investigation and strong prosecution to ensure severe punishment for those found guilty.

The Case

Two men were arrested on Saturday for the alleged abduction, sexual assault, and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore's Sulur taluk. The tragedy triggered a massive, nine-hour protest by relatives and residents outside the Sulur police station. Starting at 9:30 pm and extending into early Saturday morning, the intense road blockade forced widespread traffic diversions as demonstrators demanded maximum punishment for the accused.

ALSO READ: Vijay Faces Heat As 10-year-old Girl Murdered, Boy Killed In Tamil Nadu

Police have named 30-year-old Mohan, a resident of Pallampalayam and friend of the primary accused Karthi, as an accomplice in the case. IGP Ramya noted that both men are dailywage labourers, adding that Karthi faces charges under the POCSO Act, while Mohan has been booked for criminal conspiracy.

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