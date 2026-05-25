Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Launch Date In India Set For June 4; 50MP Periscope Telephoto Revealed

Motorola is all set to introduce the Edge 70 Pro+ in India on June 4, adding a new flagship-tier option to its Edge 70 series that already includes the standard Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, and Edge 70 Pro. After building anticipation with teasers that showed the phone's premium design, finishes, and camera upgrades, the company took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the India launch date. The brand has also highlighted the “AI Super Zoom Pro” capability of its periscope telephoto camera.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Camera Features Revealed

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will feature an advanced triple rear camera system led by a 50MP primary Sony LYT-710 sensor with optical image stabilisation. It also includes a dedicated 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom and AI-enhanced digital zoom reaching up to 50x through Motorola's Super Zoom Pro technology.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Specs And Features

On the design front, the Edge 70 Pro+ will sport the signature curved display of the Edge series, featuring a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The rear panel has a square camera module in the top left corner featuring the three cameras paired with an LED flash. The Motorola branding is centred on the back panel.

The Edge 70 Pro+ will be available in three Pantone-inspired colour options: Chicory Coffee (brown) with a sculpted wood finish, Stormy Sea (teal) with a twill-inspired texture, and Zinfandel (wine red) boasting a satin-luxe feel.

The device is expected to bring enhancements like 16GB RAM configuration for smoother multitasking and better overall performance along with wireless charging support. It may come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, sport a 6.8-inch 144Hz display, and pack a 6,500mAh battery.

The Edge 70 Pro+ will be available for purchase through the official Motorola India website, Flipkart, and various offline retail stores once it goes on sale.

Also read: Vivo Y600 Turbo Launched With Monster 9,000mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.