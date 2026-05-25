Vivo Y600 Turbo Launched With Monster 9,000mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price

Vivo has launched the Y600 Turbo in China, packing a mammoth battery in the mid-range smartphone. Its standout feature — a colossal 9,000mAh cell — is built for heavy users who seek power more than anything else. Paired with a large 6.83-inch display with 1.5K resolution, the device is targeted to gaming lovers who seek a reliable battery and smooth visuals. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, and its dual camera unit on the rear is led by a 50MP primary sensor.

Vivo Y600 Turbo Specs And Features

The Vivo Y600 Turbo packs a massive 9,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging that makes it a reliable smartphone for long usage periods without frequent charging — ideal for gaming enthusiasts.

Complementing the gaming power is a large 6.83-inch 1.5K Amoled display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, and 94.47 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is certified for SGS Low Blue Light and TUV Rheinland Flicker-Free. The device comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance to dust and water.

The Vivo Y600 Turbo comes powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and gets up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 onboard storage. The dual-SIM device runs on OriginOS 6 skin, which is based on Android 16.

Photography in the Vivo Y600 Turbo is handled by a 50MP primary rear camera alongside a 2MP secondary depth sensor, while the 8MP front camera supports selfies and video calls.

The phone includes connectivity features like 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 8.3 mm in thickness and weighs 215 gm.

Vivo Y600 Turbo Price

Vivo Y600 Turbo's pricing in China starts at CNY 2,299 (around Rs 32,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,599 (about Rs 36,000), while the top-tier 12GB + 512GB varant is priced at CNY 2,899 (approximately Rs 40,000). The phone is available in Dune Gold, Electric Blue, and Millennium Pink finishes.

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