Hema Malini To Receive Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan In Delhi, Calls It ‘An Emotional Moment’

Veteran actor Hema Malini is in Delhi to receive the posthumous Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, conferred on her late husband, Dharmendra, for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema.

The award ceremony is taking place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu will present the Padma honours in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other dignitaries.

'Emotional Moment': Hema Malini

Speaking from Delhi ahead of the ceremony, Malini opened up about the emotional significance of the occasion for the family. “It's an emotional moment for me. Ahana is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and it's a big moment for all of us,” she told Hindustan Times.

The honour was officially announced in January this year, just weeks after Dharmendra's passing in November 2025. The actor died at the age of 89, shortly before his 90th birthday, leaving fans and the film fraternity heartbroken.

Dharmendra's Legacy In Indian Cinema

Dharmendra, fondly called the “He-Man” of Hindi cinema, won millions of hearts with his powerful performances and charming personality. From classics like Sholay and Chupke Chupke to films such as Satyakam and Phool Aur Patthar, the actor built a legacy that continues to inspire generations of cinema lovers.

PM's Tribute After Dharmendra's Death

Following Dharmendra's demise last year, Modi paid tribute to the veteran actor with a heartfelt message on social media.

“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played,” the Prime Minister wrote.

He further added, “The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth.”

Other Entertainment Personalities Honoured This Year

Alongside Dharmendra, several noted entertainment personalities are being honoured with Padma awards this year. Mammootty and Alka Yagnik will receive the Padma Bhushan, while R. Madhavan and late actor Satish Shah are among the Padma Shri recipients.

Other names on the list include Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anil Kumar Rastogi and Arvind Vaidya.

As per PTI, President Droupadi Murmu will present 66 Padma awards during the first investiture ceremony of 2026.

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