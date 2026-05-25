Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: From Cousins And Kalyanams To Faces — Films, Web Series To Watch

Malayalam OTT viewers have an exciting lineup this week with a fresh mix of genres. From the romantic psychological thriller 'Faces,' to the heartwarming family drama 'Cousins and Kalyanams,' and the adult-oriented satirical comedy 'Spa', this week's releases promise a perfect blend of suspense, emotion and entertainment.

Cousins and Kalyanams (JioHotstar)

Cousins and Kalyanams is a heartwarming Malayalam long-format original series that follows the lives of six cousins. The family drama beautifully captures their journey from carefree childhood to responsible adulthood, highlighting love, friendships, emotional ups and downs, and strong family bonds.

Filled with humour, nostalgia, and relatable moments, the show explores each cousin's personal dreams and challenges. The series will consist of 60 episodes, with four fresh episodes dropping every Friday.

Streaming from May 29

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Spa (Manorama MAX)

Directed by Abrid Shine, Spa stars Vineeth Thattil David, Siddarth Bharthan, Shruthy Menon, Radhika Radhakrishnan and others. Through social satire, the series explores adult relationships, male desires and societal behaviour.

The story revolves around the intertwined lives at a spa. It explores a man's personal journey as he struggles to distinguish between the harsh realities of love and the imaginary scenarios he has built around it.

Streaming from May 28

Faces (Sun NXT)

Directed by Neelesh E K, Faces is a Malayalam romantic psychological thriller that follows Nithya, who suffers from severe PTSD after a tragic gas explosion and the disappearance of her boyfriend, Michael.

Haunted by trauma and memory loss, she begins seeing Michael's face in every stranger she meets. As she tries searching for the truth behind his vanishing, her psychological condition blurs the line between reality and illusion, creating suspenseful and thrilling moments.

Streaming from May 29

With the week just getting started, Malayalam OTT audiences can look forward to several more exciting releases across major platforms. Apart from the ones already mentioned above, new films and web series can be announced on various OTT platforms, including Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, ManoramaMAX, ZEE5, and others, in the coming days, making this week even more entertaining for viewers.

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