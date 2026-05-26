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Q4 Results Live Updates: ONGC, IRCTC, Gujarat Gas And Siemens To Report Earnings Today

ONGC, Siemens, General Insurance Corporation of India and IRCTC among the companies to report earnings today.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: ONGC, IRCTC, Gujarat Gas And Siemens To Report Earnings Today
9 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

Over 280 companies are scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 26, making it one of the busiest days of the ongoing earnings season.

Key companies in focus include ONGC, Siemens, General Insurance Corporation of India and IRCTC, alongside firms such as Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Bayer CropScience and JK Tyre & Industries.

Investors will closely track earnings performance, margins, management commentary and dividend announcements for cues on sectoral trends and the broader economic outlook.

Stay tuned for live updates and key highlights throughout the day.

May 26, 2026 11:50 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Siemens Preview

Siemens is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 4,510 crore. Profit is estimated at Rs 425.16 crore, with Ebitda likely to be at Rs 526.19 crore with a margin at 11.7%.

May 26, 2026 11:50 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: ONGC Preview

ONGC is expected to report profit at Rs 8,567.84 crore and revenue is expected to be at Rs 36,132.55 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes is expected to be at Rs 17,924.44 crore with margin at 49.6%.

May 26, 2026 11:36 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello & Welcome

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q4FY26 earnings liveblog.

More than 280 companies, including ONGC, Siemens, IRCTC and GIC Re, are set to announce their March-quarter results today. Stay tuned for live updates and key earnings highlights through the day.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: ONGC, IRCTC, Gujarat Gas And Siemens To Report Earnings Today

Q4 Results Live Updates: ONGC, IRCTC, Gujarat Gas And Siemens To Report Earnings Today

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