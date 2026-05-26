Q4 Results Live Updates: ONGC, IRCTC, Gujarat Gas And Siemens To Report Earnings Today

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

Over 280 companies are scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 26, making it one of the busiest days of the ongoing earnings season.

Key companies in focus include ONGC, Siemens, General Insurance Corporation of India and IRCTC, alongside firms such as Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Bayer CropScience and JK Tyre & Industries.

Investors will closely track earnings performance, margins, management commentary and dividend announcements for cues on sectoral trends and the broader economic outlook.

Stay tuned for live updates and key highlights throughout the day.